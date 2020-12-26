Karol G’s “BICHOTA” Rockets To #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Karol G’s “BICHOTA” was #2 on last week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. It rises to #1 this week.

“BICHOTA” received 48.2 million views during the December 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 5%. The figure, moreover, gives “BICHOTA” an eight million view lead over the #2 video (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” with 40.2 million).

As it rises to #1 on the Music Videos Chart, “BICHOTA” holds at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The track received 74.2 million total views during the tracking period, across all official/eligible streams.

Karol G meanwhile holds at #7 on Global YouTube Artists Chart with 180 million.