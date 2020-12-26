AJR’s “Bang!” Returns To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

AJR’s “Bang!” has been a consistently strong seller throughout the second half of 2020. It remained near the top of the US iTunes sales chart, even as high-profile new releases and holiday classics captured attention from music fans.

With Christmas officially in the rear view, the enduring hit is back to #1 on the all-genre listing.

“Bang!” seized the throne from Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

In addition to ongoing marketplace buzz and radio airplay, “Bang!” is benefiting from placement in a high-profile Apple commercial. The $0.69 price point is also helping matters.