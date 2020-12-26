in Music News

Billboard Pausing Social 50 Chart; Move Will Also Affect Artist 100 & Emerging Artist Charts

Billboard says it is “in talks” to revive the chart in 2021.

Billboard is putting its weekly Social 50 chart on pause.

The music publication announced the news Saturday, adding that it is “in talks to revive the Social 50 via a new data partner.” No specific return date has been announced, but Billboard anticipates the reboot in early 2021.

The Social 50 suspension will also impact calculations for the Billboard Artist 100 and Emerging Artists charts, which incorporated the same social data into their methodologies. Those charts will continue to run, but they will rely only on other metrics like album sales, song consumption, and radio airplay.

BTS is currently celebrating a record-extending 210th week atop the Billboard Social 50. Given the group’s dominance in most social metrics, BTS will likely pick up where it left off once Billboard restarts the chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

