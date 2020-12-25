Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Again Breaks Spotify Streaming Record, Wham!, Ariana Grande Songs Make Top 3 All-Time

Christmas Eve was a massive one on Spotify, with three songs surpassing the previous record for most single-day streams.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” achieved the all-time record with 17,223,237 streams on Christmas Eve. The song set the previous record of 12,028,987 on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” and Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” also surpassed that previous record this year. The Wham! song amassed 15,813,799 Christmas Eve streams; “Santa Tell Me” received 12,229,331.

The Christmas Eve success was not limited to those songs; three additional holiday staples joined the above in becoming the only songs to surpass 11 million streams in a single day.

Michael Buble’s “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” did 11,975,033 on Christmas Eve, with Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” hitting 11,924,353.

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” did 11,801,426.