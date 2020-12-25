LadBaby Continues Streak As “Don’t Stop Me Eatin'” Becomes Third Consecutive UK Christmas #1

For the third consecutive year, LadBaby grabs the coveted UK Christmas #1.

The act tops this week’s Official UK Singles Chart with “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’,” a food-themed parody of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” The group previously earned the Christmas #1 with 2018’s “We Built This City … On Sausage Rolls” and 2019’s “I Love Sausage Rolls.”

Proceeds from the release benefit The Trussell Trust.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we just want to say thank you again to everybody,” said Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, the entertainers behind the LadBaby songs, in a statement to OfficialCharts.com. “We can’t believe that, a third year on, we’ve had so much support yet again. We’re trying to raise money for an amazing cause, so thank you.”