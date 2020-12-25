in Music News

LadBaby Continues Streak As “Don’t Stop Me Eatin'” Becomes Third Consecutive UK Christmas #1

The charity single unsurprisingly takes #1 on this week’s chart.

For the third consecutive year, LadBaby grabs the coveted UK Christmas #1.

The act tops this week’s Official UK Singles Chart with “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’,” a food-themed parody of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” The group previously earned the Christmas #1 with 2018’s “We Built This City … On Sausage Rolls” and 2019’s “I Love Sausage Rolls.”

Proceeds from the release benefit The Trussell Trust.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we just want to say thank you again to everybody,” said Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, the entertainers behind the LadBaby songs, in a statement to OfficialCharts.com. “We can’t believe that, a third year on, we’ve had so much support yet again. We’re trying to raise money for an amazing cause, so thank you.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

