Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” is pacing for a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The single received 5,350 spins during the first four days of the December 20-26 tracking period. Up 6% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Therefore I Am” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Due to the potential impact of year-end countdowns and other seasonal programming, it is always unwise to make definitive predictions about the radio chart in late December. This particular forecast appears rather safe, however, as “Therefore I Am” does not face any clear threats from below.

A multi-format single, “Therefore I Am” is already in the Top 5 at alternative radio. It holds a Top 20 position at hot adult contemporary.