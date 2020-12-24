in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Therefore I Am” will continue its ascent at pop radio.

Billie Eilish - therefore I am promo image | Via @billieeilish on Twitter

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” is pacing for a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The single received 5,350 spins during the first four days of the December 20-26 tracking period. Up 6% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Therefore I Am” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Due to the potential impact of year-end countdowns and other seasonal programming, it is always unwise to make definitive predictions about the radio chart in late December. This particular forecast appears rather safe, however, as “Therefore I Am” does not face any clear threats from below.

A multi-format single, “Therefore I Am” is already in the Top 5 at alternative radio. It holds a Top 20 position at hot adult contemporary.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

