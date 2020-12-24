inTV News

First Look: “This Is Us” Returns With New Episode On January 5

“This Is Us” resumes its fifth season in early January.

THIS IS US -- "A Long Road Home” Episode 505 -- Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Amanda Leighton as Sophie, Logan Shroyer as Kevin, Rachel Hilson as Beth, Niles Fitch as Randall -- (Photo by: NBC)

The fall finale of NBC’s “This Is Us” aired on November 17, 2020. The fifth season will resume its run on January 5, 2021.

Entitled “A Long Road Home,” the episode will follow-up on some of the key threads from the aforementioned fall finale. Notably, it will explore Kate’s secret, which seemingly includes a past pregnancy and another encounter with Marc.

As his viral strip show caught the eye of the Vietnamese man who knew his mother, Randall is sure to receive new information about his past.

According to the official logline, “Kevin debates the best path for his future” in another “A Long Road Home” story thread.

Presumably due to social distancing guidelines, NBC has not been issuing traditional production photos for its upcoming episodes. It did, however, share a handful of screenshots from the January 5 installment:

THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Caitlin Thompson as Madison — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Hannah Zeile as Kate — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Caitlin Thompson as Madison, Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: Hannah Zeile as Kate — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Ron Cephas Jones as William — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Caitlin Thompson as Madison — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: Vien Hong as Hai — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: Logan Shroyer as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: Caitlin Thompson as Madison — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Amanda Leighton as Sophie, Logan Shroyer as Kevin, Rachel Hilson as Beth, Niles Fitch as Randall — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Sterling K. Brown as Randall — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Rachel Hilson as Beth, Niles Fitch as Randall — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Amanda Leighton as Sophie, Logan Shroyer as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Rachel Hilson as Beth, Niles Fitch as Randall — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Caitlin Thompson as Madison — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Caitlin Thompson as Madison — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: Niles Fitch as Randall — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Austin Abrams as Marc, Hannah Zeile as Kate — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth — (Photo by: NBC)
THIS IS US — “A Long Road Home” Episode 505 — Pictured in this screen grab: Chrissy Metz as Kate — (Photo by: NBC)

nbcthis is us

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tori Kelly, The War and Treaty, Mickey Guyton, Sheryl Crow, More To Perform During NBC’s Rose Parade Special On New Year’s Day

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio