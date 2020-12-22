Lily Rose Makes Top 10 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Amid Success Of “Villain”

A mid-week release did not stop Lily Rose’s “Villain” from making an impact on this week’s Billboard charts.

Its success, moreover, thrusts the artist onto the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

She starts at #8 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks the top artists who have not yet met certain hit criteria on the key Billboard song or album charts. The Emerging Artists listing accounts for factors like album sales, song consumption, and social media activity.

Lily lands the highest debut on this week’s listing.

Her “Villain” meanwhile makes its presence felt on some key Billboard listings, earning #5 on all-genre Digital Song Sales, #2 on Country Digital Song Sales, and #43 on Hot Country Songs.