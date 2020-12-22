in TV News

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” Delivers Best Monday Ratings Since June For The Chicks, Jamie Demetriou, Christina Aguilera Episode

The December 14 “Late Night” posted big numbers.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1079A -- Pictured in this screen grab: Musical guest Christina Aguilera performs on December 14, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

The December 14 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” was the highest-rated Monday episode since June.

NBC shared the news in a Tuesday press release, while adding that the week’s worth of “Late Night” episodes improved upon the season average. The series also ranked as the week’s top 12:35AM late night show in adults 18-49, beating “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and “Nightline.”

The network did not, however, share specific numbers.

The December 14 “Late Night” featured appearances by The Chicks and Jamie Demetriou. Christina Aguilera closed the show with a musical performance.

