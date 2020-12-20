Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Debuts With Over 1 Million Worldwide Sales, “Folklore” Surpasses 4 Million

Taylor Swift’s streak of sales dominance continues, as new album “evermore” debuts with over 1 million opening week global sales.

Republic shared the news, noting that “evermore” is Swift’s eighth consecutive album to sell over 1 million worldwide copies in a single week. “evermore” is, moreover, Swift’s eighth consecutive #1 album on the Billboard 200.

Republic credits “evermore” with over 500 million worldwide streams during its opening week. Focus single “willow,” responsible for over 100 million of those streams, debuted at or near the top of the charts in key international markets.

The album is Swift’s second release of 2020. “folklore,” the first, debuted at #1 this past summer. According to Republic, it has sold over 4 million worldwide copies since its release.