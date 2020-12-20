“Positions” Becomes Ariana Grande’s 8th Pop Radio #1, “34+35” Enters Top 15

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Ariana Grande’s “positions” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The title track from her recent album received 18,408 spins during the December 13-19 tracking period, driving a two-place gain to #1. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,483, while giving “positions” a narrow lead over this week’s #2 song.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” that #2 song, received 18,366 spins this week (-394). The smash hit spent the past eight weeks at #1, marking the longest reign of 2020.

“Positions” becomes Grande’s eighth career #1 at the format, following in the chart-topping footsteps of “Problem,” “Bang Bang,” “Side To Side,” “no tears left to cry,” “God is a woman,” “thank u, next,” and “7 rings.”

News of its ascent to #1 comes on the heels of Grande’s recent engagement announcement to Dalton Gomez.

In other noteworthy Grande news, her “34+35” rises one spot to #15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. It received 6,709 spins, topping last week’s mark by 1,107.

— Elsewhere in the Top 5, Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” rises one spot to #3, while Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” drops two spots to #4. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” concurrently rises two places to #5.