Tom MacDonald’s “Best Rapper Ever” Reaches Top 5 On All-Genre US iTunes Sales Chart, #1 On Rap Chart

Tom MacDonald’s “Best Rapper Ever” continues to make an impressive opening weekend splash on iTunes.

As of press time at 11:30AM ET, “Best Rapper Ever” is #5 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. Only Lily Rose’s “Villain,” Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit,” and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” are currently selling at a faster pace.

“Best Rapper Ever,” moreover, holds the #1 position on the US iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart.

MacDonald acknowledged the latter achievement in a late Saturday Twitter post.

“WE ARE #1. We beat Eminem’s entire new album,” wrote MacDonald. “We INDEPENDENTLY knocked out the biggest rapper in the world from the top spot. I grew up listening to Em. He’s the reason I started rapping. To see our names next to each other…I’ll never forget this. I love you all so much.”