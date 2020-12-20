in Music News

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Joins Top 20 At Pop Radio; The Weeknd Top 25, Taylor Swift Top 30

“my ex’s best friend,” “Save Your Tears,” and “willow” rise at pop radio.

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear - my ex's best friend | Interscope

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” enjoys another gain at pop radio, officially securing a Top 20 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places, “my ex’s best friend” earns #19 this week. The collaboration received 4,746 tracking period plays, topping last week’s mark by 532.

— As “my ex’s best friend” joins the Top 20, The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” goes Top 25. Taylor Swift’s “willow” concurrently hits the Top 30.

Played 3,726 times during the tracking period (+827), “Save Your Tears” rises three spots to #24.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “willow” debuts on this week’s listing at #28. The “evermore” track received 2,523 spins (+1,751).

blackbearmachine gun kellymy ex's best friendsave your tearsTaylor Swiftthe weekndwillow

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Positions” Becomes Ariana Grande’s 8th Pop Radio #1, “34+35” Enters Top 15