Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Joins Top 20 At Pop Radio; The Weeknd Top 25, Taylor Swift Top 30

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” enjoys another gain at pop radio, officially securing a Top 20 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places, “my ex’s best friend” earns #19 this week. The collaboration received 4,746 tracking period plays, topping last week’s mark by 532.

— As “my ex’s best friend” joins the Top 20, The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” goes Top 25. Taylor Swift’s “willow” concurrently hits the Top 30.

Played 3,726 times during the tracking period (+827), “Save Your Tears” rises three spots to #24.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “willow” debuts on this week’s listing at #28. The “evermore” track received 2,523 spins (+1,751).