MAX & BTS Member SUGA’s “Blueberry Eyes,” Julia Michaels’ “Lie Like This” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

In rising from #41 to #28 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Taylor Swift’s “willow” is the highest-ranking addition to this week’s Top 40.

It is not, however, the only new addition. MAX’s “Blueberry Eyes (featuring SUGA of BTS)” and Julia Michaels’ “Lie Like This” also debut on this week’s pop chart.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Blueberry Eyes” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The MAX-SUGA collaboration received 721 tracking period spins, besting last week’s mark by 74.

“Lie Like This” concurrently rises two places to #40. The song garnered 592 spins during the December 13-19 tracking period, which actually represents a 88 spin drop from last week.