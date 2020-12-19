Selena Debuts On Global YouTube Artists Chart Amid Buzz Over Netflix Series

As buzz grows over Netflix’s recently released “Selena: The Series,” fans are revisiting the late icon’s music videos on YouTube.

This week, Selena received enough streams to make the Global YouTube Artists Chart.

According to YouTube, Selena’s official/eligible uploads garnered 45.9 million views during the December 11-17 tracking period. The count yields a #86 debut on this week’s chart.

“Como La Flor” ranked as her most popular upload, amassing 11.3 million tracking period views. The live Astrodome performance contributed 8.61 million of those views, yielding a #72 bow on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.