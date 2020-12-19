in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Debuts At #1 In Australia; Eleven Other “Evermore” Tracks Also Make ARIA Chart

Taylor Swift has a big week on the ARIA Australian Top 50.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant | Courtesy of Republic Records

As Taylor Swift’s “evermore” lands atop the ARIA Australian Albums Chart, numerous tracks from the album make the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

Focus single “willow,” notably, leads the way with a #1 debut. The song follows “cardigan” in becoming Swift’s second Australian #1 of 2020; it is her seventh chart-topper overall.

Swift also makes this week’s chart with the following “evermore” tracks:

12) champagne problems
16) no body, no crime
21) gold rush
24) ’tis the damn season
33) tolerate it
37) happiness
42) coney island
43) ivy
45) evermore
47) dorothea
49) long story short

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

