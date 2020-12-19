Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Debuts At #1 In Australia; Eleven Other “Evermore” Tracks Also Make ARIA Chart

As Taylor Swift’s “evermore” lands atop the ARIA Australian Albums Chart, numerous tracks from the album make the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.
Focus single “willow,” notably, leads the way with a #1 debut. The song follows “cardigan” in becoming Swift’s second Australian #1 of 2020; it is her seventh chart-topper overall.
Swift also makes this week’s chart with the following “evermore” tracks:
12) champagne problems
16) no body, no crime
21) gold rush
24) ’tis the damn season
33) tolerate it
37) happiness
42) coney island
43) ivy
45) evermore
47) dorothea
49) long story short
