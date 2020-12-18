The Bitch Bible’s “Bitch” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“The Bitch Bible” blog creator and podcast host Jackie Schimmel released her single “Bitch” Friday, and it found an immediate audience on the US iTunes store.

The song, which credits The Bitch Bible as its artist, began flying up the US iTunes song sales chart Friday morning. By press time at 8:30PM ET Friday, “Bitch” was #1 on the all-genre listing.

“Bitch” seized the throne from Ladbaby’s charity parody “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’,” which spent several hours in the pinnacle position.

“My one hit wonder ‘BITCH’ is out now and it will take you places you’ve never been and probably never wanted to visit,” says Schimmel of her new song. “It’s sticky, galvanizing, colon inflaming, awe inducing and really uncomfortable. Only available on iTunes until next week because streaming services suck.”