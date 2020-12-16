Carter Rubin Becomes First Team Gwen Member To Win “The Voice”

The nineteenth season of NBC’s “The Voice” came to a close with a two-hour results show Tuesday night.

In the final moments of the broadcast, host Carson Daly announced Carter Rubin as the winner.

Rubin, 15, is the first Team Gwen Stefani artist to win the show.

Team Blake Shelton members Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan took second and third place, respectively, this season. Team Kelly Clarkson contestant DeSz landed in fourth place, and John Holiday of Team Legend finished in fifth.

Stefani will not get to immediately defend her crown; Nick Jonas will be joining Legend, Clarkson, and Shelton as coaches for the upcoming twentieth season.