Dionne Warwick Debuts On Billboard Social 50 Chart

Over the past several weeks, music legend Dionne Warwick has emerged as a major force on Twitter. Her biting remarks, candid commentary, and interactions with fellow celebrities have all generated considerable fan enthusiasm.

This past week, Warwick garnered enough enthusiasm to debut on the Billboard Social 50 chart.

Warwick appears at #39 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks artists based on social media engagement metrics.

Warwick is the only artist to debut on this week’s chart, but several others re-enter this week’s listing:

21) Selena

25) John Lennon

28) Girls’ Generation

35) Kid Cudi

38) Lil Baby

41) Zendaya

45) JO1

46) Fiersa Besari

48) LOONA

49) Bob Dylan

50) The Beatles