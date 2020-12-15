Dionne Warwick Debuts On Billboard Social 50 Chart

Over the past several weeks, music legend Dionne Warwick has emerged as a major force on Twitter. Her biting remarks, candid commentary, and interactions with fellow celebrities have all generated considerable fan enthusiasm.
This past week, Warwick garnered enough enthusiasm to debut on the Billboard Social 50 chart.
Warwick appears at #39 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks artists based on social media engagement metrics.
Warwick is the only artist to debut on this week’s chart, but several others re-enter this week’s listing:
21) Selena
25) John Lennon
28) Girls’ Generation
35) Kid Cudi
38) Lil Baby
41) Zendaya
45) JO1
46) Fiersa Besari
48) LOONA
49) Bob Dylan
50) The Beatles
Loading…