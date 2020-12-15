Lily Rose’s “Villain” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Within an hour of debuting on US iTunes, Lily Rose’s “Villain” rocketed to #1 on the store’s sales chart.

Indeed, “Villain” leads the all-genre listing as of press time at 1AM ET. It seized the throne from the Elvira remix of Taylor Swift’s new single “willow.”

Prior to making its formal debut on digital platforms, “Villain” began generating considerable buzz on social platforms. It proved particularly popular on TikTok, amassing millions of impressions.

“Villain is out, and a new chapter of LR has started. I feel fresh and so stoked to make music for this swiftly growing audience,” said the artist in an early Tuesday Instagram caption. “I seriously cannot thank y’all enough for the support. I can’t thank this team enough for getting this song out in 11 days. Insane. I hope you enjoy the song and share with your friends.”