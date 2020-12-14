Billboard Hot 100: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Spends 4th Total Week As #1 Song In America, “Oh Santa” Debuts

Mariah Carey’s holiday staple “All I Want For Christmas Is You” returns to #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Powered by strong sales, streams, and radio activity, “AIWFCIY” enjoys a fourth total week at #1. Its first three weeks atop the chart came last holiday season.

As the 1990s classic ascends one spot to #1, Carey’s new “Oh Santa (featuring Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson)” arrives at #76.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” last week’s #1 song, falls to #2 this week. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” rises one place to #3, Grande’s “positions” slides one rung to #4, and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” ascends four places to #5.

Also in the Top 10:

— Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” ascends six places to a new high of #6, besting the #7 high it received last year.

— The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” rises four places to #7, powered in part by a newly released remix with ROSALIA.

— Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” rises six places to #10, marking its first visit to the Top 10.