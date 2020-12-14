in TV News

Post Malone Added To December 16 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episode

He joins previously confirmed guests Kawhi Leonard and Lewis Capaldi.

Last month, Post Malone made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

This week, he will appear on another flagship late-night talk show.

ABC has announced the music superstar as an addition to the December 16 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Set to appear for an interview, Post joins a lineup that also includes interview guest Kawhi Leonard and musical guest Lewis Capaldi.

The official listing says Post Malone will be appearing on behalf of his Grammy-nominated “Hollywood’s Bleeding” album. It seems reasonable, however, to expect his newly launched “Celebrity World Pong League” to come into focus.

The latest “Kimmel” listings follow:

Monday, Dec. 14

1. Taylor Swift (“Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions”) 2. Christian Serratos (“Selena: The Series”) 3. Musical Guest Sabrina Claudio

Tuesday, Dec. 15

1. Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) 2. Alanis Morissette (“Happy Xmas (War is Over)”) 3. Musical Guest Alanis Morissette

Wednesday, Dec. 16

1. Post Malone (GRAMMY®-nominated album “Hollywood’s Bleeding”) 2. Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers and KAWHI Christmas shoe collection) 3. Musical Guest Lewis Capaldi

Thursday, Dec. 17

1. Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) 2. Daveed Diggs (“Soul”) 3. Musical Guest The Bird and the Bee ft. Dave Grohl

