BTS’ “Dynamite” Enters Top 5 On Pop Radio Chart

BTS’ “Dynamite” enters the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~17,222 times during the December 6-12 tracking period, “Dynamite” rises one spot to #5 on this week’s listing. The spin count actually trails last week’s mark by a non-trivial 998 plays, but it is enough to thrust “Dynamite” into the Top 5.

“Dynamite” is the first solo BTS song to enter the Top 5 at US pop radio. The group did, however, secure a previous Top 5 as part of the chart-topping “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” collaboration with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” holds at #1 on this week’s pop radio chart.