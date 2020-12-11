Taylor Swift & Bon Iver’s “Evermore” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart; “Champagne Problems” Top 10, “No Body, No Crime” Top 20

As Taylor Swift’s “evermore” remains a convincing #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart, numerous tracks from the album are faring well on the song sales listing.

Focus single “willow” retains the #1 position as of press time at 4:40PM ET. Album title track “evermore,” which features Bon Iver, closely follows at #4.

“champagne problems” and “no body, no crime (featuring HAIM)” are the next-best performers. The former is up to #10 at press time, while the latter occupies the #17 position. “gold rush” (#25), “happiness” (#30), “’tis the damn season” (#38), and “tolerate it” (#39) also hold Top 40 positions.

With streams and non-iTunes sales also factoring into the calculation, “evermore” is a virtual lock to debut atop the Billboard 200. Activity from sales and streams should also thrust many tracks onto the Billboard Hot 100 song chart.