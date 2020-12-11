in Music News

Taylor Swift & Bon Iver’s “Evermore” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart; “Champagne Problems” Top 10, “No Body, No Crime” Top 20

Various tracks from “evermore” are climbing the US iTunes chart.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

As Taylor Swift’s “evermore” remains a convincing #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart, numerous tracks from the album are faring well on the song sales listing.

Focus single “willow” retains the #1 position as of press time at 4:40PM ET. Album title track “evermore,” which features Bon Iver, closely follows at #4.

“champagne problems” and “no body, no crime (featuring HAIM)” are the next-best performers. The former is up to #10 at press time, while the latter occupies the #17 position. “gold rush” (#25), “happiness” (#30), “’tis the damn season” (#38), and “tolerate it” (#39) also hold Top 40 positions.

With streams and non-iTunes sales also factoring into the calculation, “evermore” is a virtual lock to debut atop the Billboard 200. Activity from sales and streams should also thrust many tracks onto the Billboard Hot 100 song chart.

