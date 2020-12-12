in Pop Culture

Alissa Violet Looks Spectacular In Red Lingerie Selfie On Instagram

The popular influencer offers a “Christmas present” to her followers.

Alissa Violet rocks red Lounge Underwear in her latest Instagram post | Via @alissaviolet

Alissa Violet has rocked Lounge Underwear lingerie in several of her recent Instagram posts. The pieces and poses may have been different, but each picture had one thing in common: she looked fantastic.

Friday’s post keeps the streak intact.

The mirror selfie finds the social media star wearing a sexy red set from Lounge. Alissa looks incredible in the picture, which she fittingly titled “your Christmas present.”

Based on the impressive early statistics (over 200K likes and plenty of favorable comments in the first 45 minutes), her followers are not upset with their gift. The picture follows, as do two of her other recent Lounge posts:

alissa violet

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

