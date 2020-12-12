Alissa Violet Looks Spectacular In Red Lingerie Selfie On Instagram

Alissa Violet has rocked Lounge Underwear lingerie in several of her recent Instagram posts. The pieces and poses may have been different, but each picture had one thing in common: she looked fantastic.

Friday’s post keeps the streak intact.

The mirror selfie finds the social media star wearing a sexy red set from Lounge. Alissa looks incredible in the picture, which she fittingly titled “your Christmas present.”

Based on the impressive early statistics (over 200K likes and plenty of favorable comments in the first 45 minutes), her followers are not upset with their gift. The picture follows, as do two of her other recent Lounge posts: