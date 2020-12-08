All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear),” which has spent twelve of the past thirteen weeks atop the alternative radio chart, continues to gain traction at the pop format.

Picked up by another 50 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “Monsters” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” grabs second place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board. The buzzy hit landed at 30 new stations.

An add count of 29 slots Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” in third place. With 24 adds each, The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” The Kid LAROI’s “So Done,” and Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” (7th-most), Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” (8th-most), Lil Nas X’s “Holiday” (9th-most), Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” (10th-most, tie), and Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” (10th-most, tie).