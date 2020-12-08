in TV News

Jack Harlow Scheduled To Perform On December 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Harlow will make his second “Fallon” appearance of 2020.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1208 -- Pictured: Musical guest Jack Harlow performs on February 12, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

As his “WHATS POPPIN” was beginning to take flight earlier this year, Jack Harlow delivered a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Next week, the artist will make his second appearance on the popular late-night talk show. NBC says Harlow will be the musical guest on the December 15 edition of its late-night talk show.

The episode will also feature interviews with Kristen Wiig and Graham Norton. Wiig will be appearing ahead of her December 19 “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Tuesday, December 8: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Chloe Fineman and musical guest Finneas. Show 1370A

Wednesday, December 9: Guests include Jon Hamm, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor ft. Earth, Wind & Fire. Show 1371A

Thursday, December 10: Guests include Bruce Springsteen, J. Balvin and musical guest Mandy Moore. Show 1372A

Friday, December 11: Guests include Kristen Bell, Sienna Miller and musical guest Kelly Clarkson & Brett Eldredge, Show 1373A

Monday, December 14: Guests include Gal Gadot, Ricky Martin and musical guest Lana Del Rey. Show 1374A

Tuesday, December 15: Guests include Kristen Wiig, Graham Norton and musical guest Jack Harlow. Show 1375A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

