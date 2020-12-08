Jack Harlow Scheduled To Perform On December 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As his “WHATS POPPIN” was beginning to take flight earlier this year, Jack Harlow delivered a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Next week, the artist will make his second appearance on the popular late-night talk show. NBC says Harlow will be the musical guest on the December 15 edition of its late-night talk show.
The episode will also feature interviews with Kristen Wiig and Graham Norton. Wiig will be appearing ahead of her December 19 “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.
Complete “Fallon” listings follow:
Tuesday, December 8: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Chloe Fineman and musical guest Finneas. Show 1370A
Wednesday, December 9: Guests include Jon Hamm, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor ft. Earth, Wind & Fire. Show 1371A
Thursday, December 10: Guests include Bruce Springsteen, J. Balvin and musical guest Mandy Moore. Show 1372A
Friday, December 11: Guests include Kristen Bell, Sienna Miller and musical guest Kelly Clarkson & Brett Eldredge, Show 1373A
Monday, December 14: Guests include Gal Gadot, Ricky Martin and musical guest Lana Del Rey. Show 1374A
Tuesday, December 15: Guests include Kristen Wiig, Graham Norton and musical guest Jack Harlow. Show 1375A
