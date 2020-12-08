Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti,” Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” Added By Z100 New York

Z100 New York made two additions to its playlist this week.
Reporting to the December 8 Mediabase pop radio add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station confirms picking up Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” and Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing.”
Both songs already have considerable traction at the format. “Take You Dancing” was up to #21 on this past week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, while “Dakiti” was just below the chart at #45. The latter is pacing to make Top 40 as soon as this week.
Headline Planet’s complete add recap is due later Tuesday.
