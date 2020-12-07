in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Earns This Week’s Most Added Honor At Hot AC Radio

“Therefore I Am” is back atop the add board.

Billie Eilish - therefore I am promo image | Via @billieeilish on Twitter

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” earned the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio in conjunction with its mid-November release.

This week, it returns to #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

“Therefore I Am” won support from another 13 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 10 stations, Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” takes second place on the add board. With 8 adds each, Fitz’s “Head Up High,” Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster,” and Harry Styles’ “Golden” tie for third.

Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” follows in sixth place with 7 new pickups. Five songs tie for seventh; 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” JOHN.k’s “Happiness,” JP Saxe’s “A Little Bit Yours,” Zoe Wees’ “Control,” and Bastille’s “Survivin'” all landed at 4 new stations.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

