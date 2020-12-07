Billboard Hot 100: 24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Earns 6th Week As #1 Song In America, Mariah Carey, Brenda Lee, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez Top 5

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” makes another return to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which ceded last week’s #1 position to BTS’ “Life Goes On,” reclaims the top spot for a sixth non-consecutive week.

“Mood” continues to post good numbers in the streaming, sales, and radio categories that determine Hot 100 placement.

This week’s closest competition comes from Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which rises twelve places to #2. “AIWFCIY” is one of two holiday classics in the Top 5 — and three in the Top 10.

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” is up seventeen places to #4 this week and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” soars twenty-six places to #5.

Also in the Top 10:

– Ariana Grande’s “positions” rises one spot to #3.

– Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” jumps ten spots to #5.

– Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” ascends one rung to #6.

– Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” drops a place to #7.

– Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” slides three places to #8.

– BTS’ “Dynamite” descends seven spots to #10.

The aforementioned “Life Goes On” drops to #28 this week.