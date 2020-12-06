in Music News

Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First,” Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Lil Nas X, Ritt Momney, Miley Cyrus, Pop Smoke Singles Top 30

Numerous songs make gains on the pop chart.

Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” and Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Lil Nas X’s “Holiday,” Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On,” Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa),” and Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” concurrently move into the Top 30.

Played 3,519 times during the November 29-December 5 tracking period, “you broke me first” rises three places to #23. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 480 plays.

Credited with 2,748 plays (+264), “Lemonade” ascends five spots to #25.

“Holiday” concurrently jumps five spots to #27. The new Lil Nas X single received 2,719 spins (+645).

Up five places, “Put Your Records On” grabs #28 with 2,598 spins (+571).

A play count of 2,328 (+1,207) lifts “Prisoner” nine spots to #29.

“What You Know Bout Love” meanwhile advances four places to #30; the “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” song received 2,304 spins (+414).

