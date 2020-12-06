in Music News

The Kid LAROI’s “So Done,” Ashnikko’s “Daisy” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio; All Time Low & Blackbear, David Guetta & Sia, Sigala & James Arthur Top 50

“So Done” and “Daisy” debut, while three collaborations move into the Top 50.

The Kid Laroi - So Done video screen | Directed by Cole Bennett/Lyrical Lemonade | Columbia

The Kid LAROI’s “So Done” and Ashnikko’s “Daisy” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “So Done” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The single received 1,061 spins during the November 29-December 5 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 384.

Played 949 times during the tracking period (+115), “Daisy” concurrently rises two places to make its chart bow at #40.

— As “So Done” and “Daisy” enter the Top 40, three songs make moves just below the chart. All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear), David Guetta & Sia’s “Let’s Love,” and Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” earn Top 50 positions this week.

Credited with 386 spins (+138), “Monsters” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #54 last week.

“Let’s Love” ascends three spots to #48. It received 336 spins (+59).

Up five places, “Lasting Lover” grabs #50 with 312 spins (+97).

all time lowashnikkoblackbeardaisydavid guettajames arthurlasting loverlet's lovemonsterssiasigalaso donethe kid laroi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

