in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Reaches Top 15 At Pop Radio; Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande Songs Make Top 20

“Therefore I Am,” “Monster,” and “34+35” reach new highs on the pop chart.

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” makes another gain at pop radio, officially earning a Top 15 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” and Ariana Grande’s “34+35” concurrently move into the Top 20.

Up two places, “Therefore I Am” grabs #14 on this week’s chart. The Billie Eilish single received 7,217 spins during the November 29-December 5 tracking period, marking a week-over-week gain of 1,075.

“Monster” rises five spots to #17. The high-profile collaboration received 5,225 tracking period spins, besting last week’s figure by 1,442.

A play count of 4,643 (+892) concurrently lifts “34+35” four spots to #19.

34+35ariana grandebillie eilishJustin Biebermonstershawn mendestherefore i am

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Reaches Top 5 At Pop Radio, AJR’s “Bang!” Joins Top 10

Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First,” Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Lil Nas X, Ritt Momney, Miley Cyrus, Pop Smoke Singles Top 30