Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Reaches Top 15 At Pop Radio; Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande Songs Make Top 20

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” makes another gain at pop radio, officially earning a Top 15 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” and Ariana Grande’s “34+35” concurrently move into the Top 20.
Up two places, “Therefore I Am” grabs #14 on this week’s chart. The Billie Eilish single received 7,217 spins during the November 29-December 5 tracking period, marking a week-over-week gain of 1,075.
“Monster” rises five spots to #17. The high-profile collaboration received 5,225 tracking period spins, besting last week’s figure by 1,442.
A play count of 4,643 (+892) concurrently lifts “34+35” four spots to #19.
