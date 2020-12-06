Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Kings & Queens” seizes the throne from Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love.” The Ava Max tune received ~5,433 spins during the November 29-December 5 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 214 plays.

“Kings & Queens” becomes Ava Max’s first #1 hit at a US radio format. Her breakthrough “Sweet but Psycho” just missed the top spots at the pop and Hot AC formats.

“Savage Love” falls to #2 this week, while Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” descends one spot to #3. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.