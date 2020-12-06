Pop Smoke, Lil Baby & DaBaby’s “For The Night” Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
The “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” single rises two spots from last week’s position, seizing the throne from Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV).”
“For The Night” received ~6,491 spins during the November 29-December 5 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 460 plays.
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” holds at #2 this week, while “Lemonade” dips to #3. 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” spends another week at #4, and Jhene Aiko’s “BS (featuring H.E.R.)” rises two positions to #5.
