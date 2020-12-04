in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: BTS’ “BE” Wins Another US Album Sales Race, But Bad Bunny’s “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” Takes #1 Overall

“BE” and “El Ultimo Tour” split top honors this week.

Bad Bunny - El Mundo Es Mio visualizer screenshot | Rimas Entertainment

The November 27-December 3 tracking period is officially over, and BTS’ “BE” retains its crown as America’s best-selling album. The album does not, however, spend a second week atop the overall album chart.

That honor instead belongs to Bad Bunny’s “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo,” which starts as a comfortable #1 for total activity. It becomes the first all-Spanish album to reach #1 in the US.

According to Hits Daily Double, “BE” sold another 32K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 56K in total second-week activity.

Although the sales figure ranks as the week’s best, the consumption total positions “BE” at #3 on the Hits Top 50 chart. Bad Bunny’s album generated 114K in activity (with 13K coming from album sales); Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts” also starts with a narrowly stronger 57K in total units (19K from sales).

Ariana Grande’s “positions” closely follows “BE” with 52K in total units (5K from sales).

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The overall outcome should nonetheless be the same – a second week atop the sales chart for “BE,” and a #1 debut on the overall consumption chart for “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

