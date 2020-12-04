Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm To Support “Wild Mountain Thyme” On December 11 TODAY Show

One day after appearing on “Good Morning America” with Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan will appear on The TODAY Show with another “Wild Mountain Thyme” co-star.

According to NBC, Dornan and Jon Hamm will appear on the December 11 edition of the daytime news show. They are tentatively set to appear during the 9-10AM hour. That portion of the broadcast will also feature a performance by Straight No Chaser.

Who else can you expect on the popular NBC series this coming week? Complete listings follow:

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. The Godfather Reunion: Al Pacino, Andy Garcia, and Francis Ford Copolla. Matthew Morrison on NBC’s Dr Seuss’ The Grinch Musical. Vaccine Approval 101. Pregnant Law Student Takes Bar Exam, Goes into Labor…and Just Found Out She Passed! TODAY Best Sellers: Amazon’s Ultimate Gift Guide.

(9-10 a.m.) Catching Up With… Audra McDonald. Kate Andersen Brower on her new book Exploring the White House: Inside America’s Most Famous Home. Overheard on 3rd. Make Ahead Monday: Dueling Dishes – Mac & Cheese with Laura Vitale and Kardea Brown.

(10-11 a.m.) Fran Drescher on Lifetime’s The Christmas Setup. Daniel Goleman on the 25th Anniversary of Emotional Intelligence. Ye Olde Holiday Online Market: Workout Equipment with Liz Plosser.

Tuesday, December 8

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Citi Music Series: Dan + Shay Perform on TODAY. Favorite Books of 2020 for Holiday Gifts. 40th Anniversary of John Lennon’s Death. FBI Warning on Home Security Devices. Vaccine Confidence in Communities of Color.

(9-10 a.m.) Catching Up With… Josh Gad. Cooking with Cal. Overheard on 3rd. The cast of 227’s 35th Anniversary Reunion.

(10-11 a.m.) Dan + Shay on TODAY. Jackée Harry on OWN’s A Christmas For Mary. Jen Atkin on book Blowing My Way to the Top.

Wednesday, December 9

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest on Let Them All Talk. An Investigative Look at Home Delivery of Medications. TODAY’s Season of Giving: Meet the incredible coaches, teachers and students of New Heights.

(9-10 a.m.) Catching Up With… Michael Phelps. Food for Thought: Brewer Survives Incredible Odds to Live His Dreams. Overheard in 3rd. Good Housekeeping’s Holiday Gift Guide.

(10-11 a.m.) Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest on Let Them All Talk. Cheryl Hines on Fox’s I Can See Your Voice. Andrew Rannells on The Prom.

Thursday, December 10

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Holiday Office Celebration Ideas During the Pandemic. Countdown to Christmas: Good Housekeeping Best December Buys Before December 25th with Lori Bergamotto.

(9-10 a.m.) Catching Up With… Jimmy Buffett. TODAY Holiday Gift Guide. On the Job: Empathy Coach Michael Tennant. Overheard on 3rd.

(10-11 a.m.) Scotty McCreery performs on TODAY. AND A Holiday Wedding Surprise. Valorie Burton on Let Go of Guilt. TODAY Food: Hanukkah Cooking with Edan Leshnick.

Friday, December 11

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Citi Music Series: Mandy Moore performs on TODAY. NBA Preseason Starts: Can They Make It Work Without the Bubble? Toy Drive Live: Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. Grill Dads: Tailgating at Home – Steelers vs. Bills.

(9-10 a.m.) Jon Hamm and Jamie Dornan on Wild Mountain Thyme. Citi Music Series: Straight No Chaser performs on TODAY. Superfood Friday with Joy Bauer. Overheard on 3rd.

(10-11 a.m.) Heather Graham on Wander. What The Heck Is That? Holiday Presents Game with Steve Greenberg. Gifts for Helpers with Joy Bauer. Citi Music Series: Straight No Chaser performs on TODAY.