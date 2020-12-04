in TV News

Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, Megan Thee Stallion, Fleet Foxes Appearing On This Week’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Episodes

Some high-profile music industry names will be appearing on “Colbert.”

Listings have emerged for the December 7-10 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” episodes, and each will feature a high-profile musical name. Three will be delivering performances.

Chris Stapleton will perform on the December 7 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Meryl Streep.

Greta Van Fleet will perform on December 8, culminating an episode that also includes an interview with “Political Gabfest” hosts Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz.

Grammy nominee Megan Thee Stallion will appear as an interview guest on the December 9 episode; Rachel Maddow will also be chatting with Colbert on the episode.

Following an interview with James Corden, the December 10 episode will spotlight a performance by Fleet Foxes.

