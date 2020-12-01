“YHLQMDLG,” “After Hours,” “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” “Fine Line,” “Future Nostalgia” Ranked As Spotify’s Biggest Albums In 2020

Bad Bunny’s “YHLQMDLG” made a big impact in 2020.

Enough of an impact, in fact, to rank as the year’s biggest album on Spotify.

Indeed, “YHLQMDLG” takes #1 on Spotify’s Global Wrapped list of the platform’s most-streamed albums in 2020. Spotify credits the album with 3.3 billion global streams.

Bad Bunny himself, moreover, ranks as the year’s most-streamed artist. He received a whopping 8.3 billion global Spotify streams in 2020.

As for albums, The Weeknd’s “After Hours” earns #2 on the list. Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” follows at #3, ahead of Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” (#4) and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” (#5).