“Blinding Lights,” “Dance Monkey,” “The Box,” “Roses,” “Don’t Start Now” Ranked As Spotify’s Most-Streamed Songs In 2020

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” was the year’s most-streamed song.

In commenting on its omission from this year’s Grammy nominations, many mentioned that The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” was one of the year’s biggest hits across a variety of metrics.

It happened to be the biggest hit on Spotify.

Spotify just shared its Global Wrapped countdown for 2020, revealing that “Blinding Lights” was the year’s most-streamed song on a global basis.

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” ranked as Spotify’s second-most streamed song in 2020, while Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” took third place. SAINt JHN’s “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” follow at #4 and #5, respectively.

