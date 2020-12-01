in Music News

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Monster” earns more support at the Hot AC radio format.

Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes in Monster | Video screen | Island/Republic

For the second consecutive week, Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” earns the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The song landed at another 14 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, enough for another week atop the Mediabase add board.

Credited with 9 new adds, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” grabs second place this week.

FITZ’s “Head Up High” takes third place with 8 pickups, and Harry Styles’ “Golden” earns fourth with 6 new adds.

With 5 adds each, JOHN.k’s “Happiness” and Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC radio options: Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” (7th-most, tie), Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” (7th-most, tie), Zoe Wees’ “Control” (7th-most, tie), Ariana Grande’s “positions” (10th-most, tie), Ben Rector’s “The Thanksgiving Song” (10th-most, tie), Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” (10th-most, tie), and Leslie Odom, Jr’s “Cold” (10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

