Sam Hunt Set To Perform “2016” On December 7 “Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Sam Hunt is set to appear on an upcoming “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

NBC says the country superstar will perform on the December 7 edition of the late-night show. The tentative listing adds that Hunt will perform “2016,” the standout track from his recently released album “SOUTHSIDE.”

The December 7 “Late Night” will also feature interviews with Nick Kroll and Jeremy O. Harris. Complete listings follow:

Monday, November 30: Guests Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band), Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show) and Yaa Gyasi (Transcendent Kingdom). (OAD 10/8/20)

Tuesday, December 1: Guest Leslie Jones (Supermarket Sweep). (OAD 11/4/20)

Wednesday, December 2: Guests Dan Aykroyd (Crystal Head Onyx) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/12/20)

Thursday, December 3: Guests Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and Emily Spivey (Bless the Harts). Valerie Franco sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/18/20)

Friday, December 4: Guests Michael Keaton (The Trial of the Chicago 7), HAIM and musical guest HAIM (Song: “3 AM,” Album: Women In Music Pt. III). Todd Sucherman sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 10/22/20)

Monday, December 7: Guests Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) and musical guest Sam Hunt (Song: “2016,” Album: SOUTHSIDE). Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1075A.