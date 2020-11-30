Billboard Hot 100: “Life Goes On” Debuts As #1 Song In America, Marking BTS’ Third Number One In Three Months

“Life Goes On,” the release day focus track from BTS’ new album “BE,” unsurprisingly debuts atop this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The chart ranks the top songs in America based on sales, streams, and radio airplay. Radio was not a major factor for the song, but it did fare well in the former two columns. It was a particularly dominant force on the sales front.

“Life Goes On” follows “Dynamite” and “Savage Love (with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo)” in becoming BTS’ third career number one hit.

BTS notably accumulated its three number ones within a three-month time period. Not since The Bee Gees in 1977-78 has an act more quickly amassed three chart-toppers.

“Life Goes On” joins “Dynamite” as the group’s second song to debut atop the chart. BTS is the first group to score more than one #1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. It is also the first predominantly non-English song to ever start atop the listing.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” last week’s chart-topper, falls to #2 this week. BTS’ own “Dynamite” jumps eleven places to #3.

Ariana Grande’s “positions” slides one position to #4, and Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” drops a place to #5.