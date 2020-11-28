in Music News

AJR’s “Bang!” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

AJR’s enduring single rises to #1 on the listing.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- 2020 -- Pictured: AJR performs on Splashing Safari Adventure float (Kalahari Resorts) -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

AJR’s “Bang!” has spent the past few months as one of the top performers on US iTunes.

Saturday morning, it became the top performer on the chart.

Indeed, “Bang!” is #1 on the all-genre song sales chart as of press time at 11AM ET.

In addition to ongoing support, “Bang!” received an additional boost from a performance at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Bang” also remains a strong performer at radio. The song is currently in the Top 10 at hot adult contemporary radio and Top 15 at pop radio. It is a former Top 5 hit at alternative.

ajrbang!

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Meghan Trainor, Carrie Underwood Performing On Upcoming TODAY Show Episodes

Songs From Bad Bunny’s “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” Claims 9 Of Top 10 Spots On Global Spotify Chart, 7 Of Top 10 On Global Apple Music Listing