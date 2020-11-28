AJR’s “Bang!” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

AJR’s “Bang!” has spent the past few months as one of the top performers on US iTunes.

Saturday morning, it became the top performer on the chart.

Indeed, “Bang!” is #1 on the all-genre song sales chart as of press time at 11AM ET.

In addition to ongoing support, “Bang!” received an additional boost from a performance at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Bang” also remains a strong performer at radio. The song is currently in the Top 10 at hot adult contemporary radio and Top 15 at pop radio. It is a former Top 5 hit at alternative.