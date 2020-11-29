NiziU’s “Step and a Step” Debuts In Top 40 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

A late-week release did not prevent NiziU’s first official single “Step and a step” from making a strong statement on YouTube.

Credited with 12.5 million views during the November 20-26 tracking period, “Step and a Step” earns #39 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The video, notably, did not arrive until November 24.

“Step and a step” concurrently debuts at #72 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The chart accounts for views on all official/eligible uploads, but in the case of “Step and a Step,” the overwhelming majority came from the music video. YouTube formally credits the song with 12.6 million total streams — just roughly 100K more than was achieved by the video alone.

“Step and a step” fared proportionately well in Japan, earning #1 on this week’s Japan Music Videos Chart. The video concurrently starts at #13 on the South Korean Music Videos listing.