First Look: Tori Kelly Appears, Performs “Silent Night” on November 30 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4045 -- Pictured: Tori Kelly -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly makes an in-studio appearance on the November 30 “Kelly Clarkson Show.”
As part of her appearance, Kelly plays a Christmas-themed lyric game. She also joins Clarkson to perform a rendition of “Silent Night.”
In addition to the Tori Kelly appearance, the November 30 “Kelly” features an appearance by Deon Cole. Lawrence Zarian also contributes a Cyber Monday-themed segment.
The episode also features a “Kelly-Oke” cover of Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.”
Filmed in advance, the episode will air Monday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.
Ahead of the episode, enjoy first-look photos from the Tori Kelly appearance.
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4045 — Pictured: (l-r) Tori Kelly, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4045 — Pictured: Tori Kelly — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4045 — Pictured: (l-r) Tori Kelly, Deon Cole, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4045 — Pictured: Tori Kelly — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4045 — Pictured: (l-r) Tori Kelly, Deon Cole, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
deon cole kelly clarkson the kelly clarkson show tori kelly
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Loading…