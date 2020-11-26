First Look: Tori Kelly Appears, Performs “Silent Night” on November 30 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly makes an in-studio appearance on the November 30 “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

As part of her appearance, Kelly plays a Christmas-themed lyric game. She also joins Clarkson to perform a rendition of “Silent Night.”

In addition to the Tori Kelly appearance, the November 30 “Kelly” features an appearance by Deon Cole. Lawrence Zarian also contributes a Cyber Monday-themed segment.

The episode also features a “Kelly-Oke” cover of Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Monday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

Ahead of the episode, enjoy first-look photos from the Tori Kelly appearance.