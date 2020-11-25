Jamie Dornan, Joe Manganiello, Phoebe Bridgers Booked For December 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

One day after making a daytime appearance on “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” Jamie Dornan will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms Dornan for the December 2 edition of its flagship late-night talk show. Dornan will be appearing in support of “Wild Mountain Thyme.”

The December 2 “Fallon” will also feature an interview with Joe Manganiello. Later, the Grammy-nominated Phoebe Bridgers will deliver a musical performance.

Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, November 25: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, The Original Cast of Saved By The Bell and musical guest Sheryl Crow pays tribute to Tom Petty. Show 1362A

Thursday, November 26: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Bad Bunny and musical guest Bad Bunny. Show 1363A

Friday, November 27: TBD Repeat

Monday, November 30: Guests include Nick Kroll, Lily Collins and musical guest Matt Berninger. Show 1364A

Tuesday, December 1: Guests include Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Governor Andrew Cuomo and musical guest The Smashing Pumpkins. Show 165A

Wednesday, December 2: Guests include Jamie Dornan, Joe Manganiello and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. Show 1366A