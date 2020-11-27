in TV News

Ratings: ABC’s “Big Sky” Enjoys Slight Viewership Gain In Week Two

The premiere evidently kept viewers interested.

Despite receiving slightly reduced lead-in support from “The Bachelorette,” the second episode of ABC’s “Big Sky” matched the premiere’s performance in adults 18-49. It meanwhile posted a slight week-over-week gain in overall viewership.

According to national live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, Tuesday’s “Big Sky” drew a 0.7 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 4.5 million overall viewers. The premiere drew the same 0.7 demo rating but reached a total audience of 4.2 million.

As noted, this week’s “The Bachelorette” provided slightly smaller lead-in support (1.3 / 4.5 million vs. 1.4 / 4.7 million).

The impressive second-week hold indicates a favorable reaction to the first episode and/or buzz from its final twist. It remains to be seen whether “Big Sky” can retain viewer interest in the weeks ahead, but this week’s performance (as well as strong DVR numbers for the premiere) is definitely a welcome sign.

