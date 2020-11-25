in TV News

Morgan Wallen Gets “Saturday Night Live” Makeup Date, Timothée Chalamet, Bruce Springsteen, Dua Lipa Also Booked For Upcoming Lineups

“Saturday Night Live” reveals its final three lineups of the year.

Off since November 7, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” will return with an original installment on December 5.

The episode will feature Jason Bateman as host. Morgan Wallen will perform as musical guest.

Wallen was originally set to perform on the October 10 episode, but the appearance was postponed after video surfaced of the country superstar engaging in non-socially distanced partying.

In addition to confirming the December 5 lineup, “Saturday Night Live” also revealed listings for its December 12 and December 19 installments. The December 12 episode will feature host Timothée Chalamet and musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The December 19 episode, which will be the final original installment of 2020, will feature host Kristen Wiig and musical guest Dua Lipa.

