Zendaya Scheduled To Appear On December 3 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The “Euphoria” special will air that weekend.

Zendaya in Euphoria 108 | Eddy Chen/HBO

The first of two special “Euphoria” episodes will be airing on Sunday, December 6.

Ahead of the premiere, Emmy-winning star Zendaya will discuss the show on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

According to ABC, Zendaya will be the lead interview guest on the December 3 “Kimmel.” This episode will also feature a chat with Diego Luna and a performance by Paris Jackson.

Complete “Kimmel” listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:

Monday, Nov. 30

1. Natalie Portman (“Natalie Portman’s Fables”) 2. “Who Wants To Be A
Millionaire” Celebrity Winner 3. Musical Guest Russell Dickerson

Tuesday, Dec. 1

1. John Mulaney (“Big Mouth”) 2. Rita Wilson (“Everybody Cries” from the
film ”The Outpost”) 3. Musical Guest Devon Gilfillian

Wednesday, Dec. 2

1. George Clooney (“The Midnight Sky”) 2. Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) 3.
Musical Guest Tones and I

Thursday, Dec. 3

1. Zendaya (“Euphoria”) 2. Diego Luna (“Wander Darkly”) 3. Musical Guest
Paris Jackson

Friday, Dec. 4

TBD

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

