Zendaya Scheduled To Appear On December 3 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The first of two special “Euphoria” episodes will be airing on Sunday, December 6.
Ahead of the premiere, Emmy-winning star Zendaya will discuss the show on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
According to ABC, Zendaya will be the lead interview guest on the December 3 “Kimmel.” This episode will also feature a chat with Diego Luna and a performance by Paris Jackson.
Complete “Kimmel” listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:
Monday, Nov. 30
1. Natalie Portman (“Natalie Portman’s Fables”) 2. “Who Wants To Be A
Millionaire” Celebrity Winner 3. Musical Guest Russell Dickerson
Tuesday, Dec. 1
1. John Mulaney (“Big Mouth”) 2. Rita Wilson (“Everybody Cries” from the
film ”The Outpost”) 3. Musical Guest Devon Gilfillian
Wednesday, Dec. 2
1. George Clooney (“The Midnight Sky”) 2. Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) 3.
Musical Guest Tones and I
Thursday, Dec. 3
1. Zendaya (“Euphoria”) 2. Diego Luna (“Wander Darkly”) 3. Musical Guest
Paris Jackson
Friday, Dec. 4
TBD
