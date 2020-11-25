Zendaya Scheduled To Appear On December 3 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The first of two special “Euphoria” episodes will be airing on Sunday, December 6.

Ahead of the premiere, Emmy-winning star Zendaya will discuss the show on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

According to ABC, Zendaya will be the lead interview guest on the December 3 “Kimmel.” This episode will also feature a chat with Diego Luna and a performance by Paris Jackson.

Complete “Kimmel” listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:

Monday, Nov. 30

1. Natalie Portman (“Natalie Portman’s Fables”) 2. “Who Wants To Be A

Millionaire” Celebrity Winner 3. Musical Guest Russell Dickerson

Tuesday, Dec. 1

1. John Mulaney (“Big Mouth”) 2. Rita Wilson (“Everybody Cries” from the

film ”The Outpost”) 3. Musical Guest Devon Gilfillian

Wednesday, Dec. 2

1. George Clooney (“The Midnight Sky”) 2. Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) 3.

Musical Guest Tones and I

Thursday, Dec. 3

1. Zendaya (“Euphoria”) 2. Diego Luna (“Wander Darkly”) 3. Musical Guest

Paris Jackson

Friday, Dec. 4

TBD